Dry & Wipe All the Dampness and Bacteria Away with This Luxurious, Hyper Absorbent, and Soft Anti-Bacterial Towel

Description

Never worry about smelly or dirty towels again with the world's only self-cleaning and contaminant detecting towel. All Mizu Towels are woven with luxurious, quick-dry cotton and silver threading that naturally inhibits up to 99% of bacterial growth before it even starts - never have a smelly towel again! An anti-bacteria towel that has natural cleaning silver fibers and can warn you of dirt build-up by changing its color. Using Mizu Towel's proprietary weaving technology, the Mizu Towel absorbs and dries up to 5x faster than standard towels, while staying plush and soft to the touch.