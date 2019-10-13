Dry & Wipe All the Dampness and Bacteria Away with This Luxurious, Hyper Absorbent, and Soft Anti-Bacterial Towel

choose size:
DescriptionNever worry about smelly or dirty towels again with the world's only self-cleaning and contaminant detecting towel. All Mizu Towels are woven with luxurious, quick-dry cotton and silver threading that naturally inhibits up to 99% of bacterial growth before it even starts - never have a smelly towel again! An anti-bacteria towel that has natural cleaning silver fibers and can warn you of dirt build-up by changing its color. Using Mizu Towel's proprietary weaving technology, the Mizu Towel absorbs and dries up to 5x faster than standard towels, while staying plush and soft to the touch.
Specs
Includes
Shipping
Terms