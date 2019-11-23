Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

This Ultra-Portable Monitor Gives Your Laptop a Second Screen Anywhere

by Mobile Pixels
Description

Nothing amps up your productivity like working with two screens, but computer monitors can be crazy expensive and tend to take up a ton of space. Thankfully, you don't need a full desktop setup to work with multiple screens on the go— the DUEX Pro Portable Dual 1080p Monitor lets you enjoy dual screen functionality anywhere, anytime. The DUEX Pro is a completely portable dual-screen laptop accessory that helps boost your productivity by up to 50% and allows for efficient multitasking. It's simple to use and provides flexible rotation and dual-sided sliding with 270-degree rotation, as well as the option for a 180-degree presentation mode. DUEX Pro is lightweight, energy efficient, and incredibly durable. Just attach the DUEX Pro to the back of any laptop, and you're ready to work wherever you are!

Raised over $1 million in funding on IndieGoGo!

  • Boost your productivity w/ dual-screen functionality on the go
  • Enjoy sharp, clear graphics on the 1080p screen
  • Find your perfect angle w/ dual-sided sliding and 270-degree rotation
  • Effortlessly lead meetings & present data w/ the 180-degree presentation mode

Specs

  • Color: Black
  • Size: 12.5 inches
  • Resolution: 1080P or FHD
  • Panel Type: IPS
  • Connection: USB cable
  • Material: PC-ABS
  • Manufacturer's limited 1-year warranty

Compatibility

  • Mac, Windows, Chrome, Linux
  • Mac OS 10.12 or later
  • Windows 7 or later

Includes

  • 1 DUEX Pro Monitor
  • USB-C cable 3ft/1m
  • USB-C to A cable 3ft/1m
  • 12 Metal Adhesive plates for 3 laptops

