This Ultra-Portable Monitor Gives Your Laptop a Second Screen Anywhere

Description

Boost your productivity w/ dual-screen functionality on the go

Enjoy sharp, clear graphics on the 1080p screen

Find your perfect angle w/ dual-sided sliding and 270-degree rotation

Effortlessly lead meetings & present data w/ the 180-degree presentation mode

Nothing amps up your productivity like working with two screens, but computer monitors can be crazy expensive and tend to take up a ton of space. Thankfully, you don't need a full desktop setup to work with multiple screens on the go— the DUEX Pro Portable Dual 1080p Monitor lets you enjoy dual screen functionality anywhere, anytime. The DUEX Pro is a completely portable dual-screen laptop accessory that helps boost your productivity by up to 50% and allows for efficient multitasking. It's simple to use and provides flexible rotation and dual-sided sliding with 270-degree rotation, as well as the option for a 180-degree presentation mode. DUEX Pro is lightweight, energy efficient, and incredibly durable. Just attach the DUEX Pro to the back of any laptop, and you're ready to work wherever you are!