Perfect for Presentations, Wide Spreadsheets & More — Expand Your Laptop's Display Anywhere with This Plug 'N Play USB Dual Screen Accessory

Description

The TRIO MAX from Mobile Pixels is an innovative multi-screen laptop accessory designed to boost productivity and make it easier than ever to multitask. Perfect for working professionals, gamers, stock traders, entrepreneurs, coders, and students that are on-the-go, it makes it easy to add an additional screen to your setup, wherever you are. Simply plug TRIO MAX into your 15" to 15.6" laptop, and you’re ready to boost your productivity by up to 50%. To make it even easier, the TRIO MAX uses only one cable for both power and data. TRIO MAX is compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, and Android devices via USB connection.

Make your laptop a dual-screen PC in an instant

Choose your optimum viewing angle for any situation w/ the full 270° rotation

Easily move from one workspace to another thanks to TRIO MAX's lighter, compact design

Adjust the brightness to your liking

Driver installation required before use. Download drivers here

