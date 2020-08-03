Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

Perfect for Presentations, Wide Spreadsheets & More — Expand Your Laptop's Display Anywhere with This Plug 'N Play USB Dual Screen Accessory

by Mobile Pixels
Description

The TRIO MAX from Mobile Pixels is an innovative multi-screen laptop accessory designed to boost productivity and make it easier than ever to multitask. Perfect for working professionals, gamers, stock traders, entrepreneurs, coders, and students that are on-the-go, it makes it easy to add an additional screen to your setup, wherever you are. Simply plug TRIO MAX into your 15" to 15.6" laptop, and you’re ready to boost your productivity by up to 50%. To make it even easier, the TRIO MAX uses only one cable for both power and data. TRIO MAX is compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, and Android devices via USB connection.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo at $1,452,559

  • Make your laptop a dual-screen PC in an instant
  • Choose your optimum viewing angle for any situation w/ the full 270° rotation
  • Easily move from one workspace to another thanks to TRIO MAX's lighter, compact design
  • Adjust the brightness to your liking
  • Driver installation required before use. Download drivers here

Featured on BuzzFeed, Geeky Gadgets, WIRED, Boston Business Journal, and more

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: ABS plastic
  • Dimensions: 14" x 9.5" x 0.45"
  • Dual screen capabilities
  • Plug-and-Play
  • Full 270° rotation
  • Dual-sided sliding
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Power: < 4.5W
  • Adjustable brightness
  • Lightweight & compact
  • Sleek, geometric design
  • Energy efficient
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Compatibility

  • Perfect for 15" to 15.6" laptops
  • Mac, Linux, Windows, Chrome

Includes

  • 1x Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX
  • Clip
  • Metal adhesives
  • USB cable
  • Instruction

Shipping

Terms

