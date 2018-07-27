Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Sound

Model 3 Hi-Res Convertible Wireless Earphones (Clear)

Never Find Yourself out of Power When You're Toting These Convertible Earphones

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$69.99 $99.99 30% off
by Advanced Sound Group

choose type:

Model 3 High-resolution Wireless In-Ear Monitors Black Model 3 High-resolution Wireless In-Ear Monitors Clear
ADD TO CART
Choose Options
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Certified by the prestigious Japan Audio Society to produce a whopping 40,000Hz frequency, the Model 3 Earphones are truly in a league of their own, but their sound quality isn't their only stand-out feature. Engineered with a fully-convertible design, these earphones give you the option of wireless Bluetooth listening when you're on the go or plugging back into your device if you're short on power. Either way, you'll have no issue enjoying the music coming its professionally tuned drivers.

  • Enhance your listening experience w/ high-resolution audio
  • Easily switch between wireless & wired cables w/ the detachable MMCX connection
  • Enjoy CD-quality streaming on the go w/ Proprietary Digital Signal Processing & AptX® tech
  • Listen to your music wirelessly for up to 5 hours at a time
  • Switch songs & respond to calls using the inline controls
  • Speak clearly w/ CVC 6.0 microphone noise reduction technology

Specs

  • Color: clear
  • Driver unit: custom-tuned single dynamic driver
  • JAS-certified to produce a frequency over 40,000Hz
  • Convertible from wireless to wired
  • Professionally tuned, super wideband micro-dynamic drivers
  • Proprietary Digital Signal Processing (DSP)
  • AptX® technology
  • Supports Apple's AAC codec
  • 6.0 microphone noise reduction technology
  • In-line remote and mic
  • Impedance: 16ohm+/-15%
  • Sensitivity: 100dB+/-3dB at 1kHz
  • Frequency response: super wideband 20Hz – 40kHz
  • Music/talk time (wireless): up to 5 hours
  • Charging time: 1.5 hours
  • Connection distance: 33ft
  • Input port: micro-USB, DC 5V/60mA
  • Working current: 10-19mA
  • Voltage: 3.7V
  • Cord length (wired): 3.9'
  • Plug (wired): 3.5mm gold-plated

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth 4.1

Includes

  • Model 3 Hi-Res Convertible Wireless Earphones (Clear)
  • MMCX BT cable (wireless)
  • MMCX 3.5mm cable (wired)
  • 3 pairs of green foam tips
  • 3 pairs of black silicone tips
  • Premium carrying pouch
  • Micro-USB charging cable

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Aug 9 - Aug 12

Terms

  • All sales final.