Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Online Courses > Marketing

Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells In 2019

Supercharge Your Conversions, Clickthroughs & More with Professional Copywriting Tips

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$10.99 $199.00 94% off wishlist
by Evan Kimbrell
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($10.99)
Instructor
Evan Kimbrell
Lessons
66
Rating
(41)
Ending In:
Certification Included
access
lifetime
content
7 Hours
enrolled
409

Description

Copywriting is the art and science of strategically delivering words that get people to take some form of action, and its impact is huge when it comes to marketing a product. Whether you need more subscribers, clicks, or sales, solid copywriting can help you reach your goals; and this course will show you how to write amazing copy for your own marketing efforts. From creating captivating headlines to mastering classic copywriting formulas that nearly eliminate writer’s block, you'll take on every element of this essential skill as you make your way through more than 60 expert-led lessons.

  • Access 66 lectures & 7 hours of training 24/7
  • Start w/ the copywriting basics & understand your audience, products, competition, and more
  • Dive into persuasion tactics & learn how to stir up emotion in your reader
  • Learn classic copywriting formulas that nearly eliminate writer’s block
  • Discover how to hit the right tone & messaging when targeting other businesses
  • Explore crafting captivating headlines that draw people in
  • Learn how to write for landing pages, email, CTAs, social media, content marketing & more

Instructor

Evan Kimbrell is the founder and director of Sprintkick, a referral-based full-service digital agency based out of San Francisco. Over the last 4 years, he has overseen the development and launch of over 100 web and mobile apps. Clients range from 1-2 man startups bootstrapping their idea, to multibillion dollar Fortune 100s like Wal-Mart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, & GNC. Before founding Sprintkick, Evan worked as a VC for the LA-based Juvo Capital firm.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
access
lifetime
content
7 Hours
enrolled
409