Supercharge Your Conversions, Clickthroughs & More with Professional Copywriting Tips

Description

Access 66 lectures & 7 hours of training 24/7

Start w/ the copywriting basics & understand your audience, products, competition, and more

Dive into persuasion tactics & learn how to stir up emotion in your reader

Learn classic copywriting formulas that nearly eliminate writer’s block

Discover how to hit the right tone & messaging when targeting other businesses

Explore crafting captivating headlines that draw people in

Learn how to write for landing pages, email, CTAs, social media, content marketing & more

Copywriting is the art and science of strategically delivering words that get people to take some form of action, and its impact is huge when it comes to marketing a product. Whether you need more subscribers, clicks, or sales, solid copywriting can help you reach your goals; and this course will show you how to write amazing copy for your own marketing efforts. From creating captivating headlines to mastering classic copywriting formulas that nearly eliminate writer’s block, you'll take on every element of this essential skill as you make your way through more than 60 expert-led lessons.