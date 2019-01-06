Supercharge Your Conversions, Clickthroughs & More with Professional Copywriting Tips

DescriptionCopywriting is the art and science of strategically delivering words that get people to take some form of action, and its impact is huge when it comes to marketing a product. Whether you need more subscribers, clicks, or sales, solid copywriting can help you reach your goals; and this course will show you how to write amazing copy for your own marketing efforts. From creating captivating headlines to mastering classic copywriting formulas that nearly eliminate writer’s block, you'll take on every element of this essential skill as you make your way through more than 60 expert-led lessons.
InstructorEvan Kimbrell is the founder and director of Sprintkick, a referral-based full-service digital agency based out of San Francisco. Over the last 4 years, he has overseen the development and launch of over 100 web and mobile apps. Clients range from 1-2 man startups bootstrapping their idea, to multibillion dollar Fortune 100s like Wal-Mart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, & GNC. Before founding Sprintkick, Evan worked as a VC for the LA-based Juvo Capital firm.
