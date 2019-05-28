Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

MOFT: The "Invisible" Laptop Stand

Work in Comfort Wherever You Are with a Laptop Stand You Can Take Anywhere

Meet MOFT, the lightest adhesive laptop stand around. Tailored perfectly for mobile working, MOFT allows every road warrior to work absolutely anywhere with ease and comfort. The minds behind MOFT believe good designs are invisible ones and put this philosophy into creating MOFT: unseen when attached, unfelt when worked on, unnoticed when carried. You'll never be troubled by forgetting to take a laptop stand when going out, because MOFT acts as a natural, seamless appendage of your computer.

  • Ridiculously easy to set up.
  • Light as a pen; slim as a coin
  • Adjustable at a dual-angle, allowing for a healthy posture.
  • Holds up to 18 lbs; fits up to 15.6" laptop
  • Attaches easily; removed easily

  • Dimensions: 0.1"H x 8.8"L x 6.7"W
  • Color: Grey
  • Materials: PU/fiberglass

  • MOFT: The "Invisible" Laptop Stand (Grey)
  • Instructions

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Jun 10 - Jun 13

