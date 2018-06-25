Fast Track Your Fluency with a New Approach to Learning Languages

DescriptionWe all remember our old language classes from high school, filled with dry vocabulary and rehearsed sentences that make you come off about as convincing as a gas station burrito. Mondly takes a different approach to getting you fluent with the language of your choosing. Using state-of-the-art speech recognition, Mondly knows how to listen to your words and phrases and only gives positive feedback if you speak clearly and correctly. Combine this with Mondly's roster of professional voice actors and its conversation-focused curriculum, and you'll be well on your way to sounding like a true native after working through its fun and quick lessons.
iOS Version 6.4.1Access 5 new courses focused on lessons for restaurant staff, hotel receptionists, shop assistants, flight attendants and healthcare professionals.
AndroidLearn a new language in a world of virtual creations brought straight to your room with MondlyAR. The new AR chapter is available on ARCore enabled devices: Samsung S7, S8, S9, Note 8; Google Pixel 1, 2; LG V30, V30+, ASUS Zenfone AR and OnePlus 5.
