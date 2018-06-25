Fast Track Your Fluency with a New Approach to Learning Languages

The Pitch
We all remember our old language classes from high school, filled with dry vocabulary and rehearsed sentences that make you come off about as convincing as a gas station burrito. Mondly takes a different approach to getting you fluent with the language of your choosing. Using state-of-the-art speech recognition, Mondly knows how to listen to your words and phrases and only gives positive feedback if you speak clearly and correctly. Combine this with Mondly's roster of professional voice actors and its conversation-focused curriculum, and you'll be well on your way to sounding like a true native after working through its fun and quick lessons.
Note: MondlyAR is currently only available for Android users.
- Choose 5 of 33 languages to learn in your own native tongue
- Memorize core words, form sentences & take part in conversations
- Enhance your education w/ a dictionary, verb conjugator & speech recognition technology
- Learn pronunciation from conversations between native speakers
- Break the learning process down into short lessons
- Immerse yourself by Interacting w/ animals, objects & more via MondlyAR
Reviews
- App Store: Best of 2016
- Google Play: Editor's Choice
System Requirements
- Requires iOS 10.0 and later
- Android
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Number of languages: 5
- Number of users: 1
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Available languages: English, Afrikaans, Arabic, Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian Bokmål, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese
- Access options: mobile
What's New
iOS Version 6.4.1
Access 5 new courses focused on lessons for restaurant staff, hotel receptionists, shop assistants, flight attendants and healthcare professionals.
Android
Learn a new language in a world of virtual creations brought straight to your room with MondlyAR. The new AR chapter is available on ARCore enabled devices: Samsung S7, S8, S9, Note 8; Google Pixel 1, 2; LG V30, V30+, ASUS Zenfone AR and OnePlus 5.