Learn Your Next Language Faster with State-of-the-Art Speech Recognition & AR Technology

Description

Get all 33 languages to learn in your own native tongue

Memorize core words, form sentences & take part in conversations

Enhance your education w/ a dictionary, verb conjugator & speech recognition technology

Learn pronunciation from conversations between native speakers

Break the learning process down into short lessons

Immerse yourself by Interacting w/ animals, objects & more via MondlyAR on iOS and Android

We all remember our old language classes from high school, filled with dry vocabulary and rehearsed sentences that make you come off about as convincing as a gas station burrito. Mondly takes a different approach to getting you fluent with the language of your choosing. Using state-of-the-art speech recognition, Mondly knows how to listen to your words and phrases and only gives positive feedback if you speak clearly and correctly. Combine this with Mondly's roster of professional voice actors and its conversation-focused curriculum, and you'll be well on your way to sounding like a true native after working through its fun and quick lessons.

