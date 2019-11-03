Learn Your Next Language Faster with State-of-the-Art Speech Recognition & AR Technology

Description
We all remember our old language classes from high school, filled with dry vocabulary and rehearsed sentences that make you come off about as convincing as a gas station burrito. Mondly takes a different approach to getting you fluent with the language of your choosing. Using state-of-the-art speech recognition, Mondly knows how to listen to your words and phrases and only gives positive feedback if you speak clearly and correctly. Combine this with Mondly's roster of professional voice actors and its conversation-focused curriculum, and you'll be well on your way to sounding like a true native after working through its fun and quick lessons.
Note: Every user that redeems their subscription will get full free access to Mondly for Kids, which was selected as Best New App by Apple and is an Editors’ Choice on Google Play! Users can access Mondly for Kids on Android and iOS by logging in with the same account. It otherwise costs $9.99/month.
- Get all 33 languages to learn in your own native tongue
- Memorize core words, form sentences & take part in conversations
- Enhance your education w/ a dictionary, verb conjugator & speech recognition technology
- Learn pronunciation from conversations between native speakers
- Break the learning process down into short lessons
- Immerse yourself by Interacting w/ animals, objects & more via MondlyAR on iOS and Android
Reviews
- App Store: Best of 2016, App of the Day, Apps We Love
- Google Play: Editor's Choice
- Best Online Language-Learning Portal by German Institute of Quality
- Facebook FbStart: App of the year 2017 in EMEA
System Requirements
- Requires iOS 10.0 and later
- Android
- PC-Web
Important Details
- You must redeem on a desktop computer or mobile web before you may begin using the mobile app
- Length of access: lifetime
- Number of languages: 33
- Number of users: 1
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Note: Customers must use a computer or mobile web to redeem their code.
- Updates included
- Available languages: English, Afrikaans, Arabic, Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian Bokmål, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese
- Access options: mobile,PC-Web
What's New
Mondly brings language lessons to life right into your living room using Augmented Reality. This almost surreal experience introduces you to a virtual teacher that has the ability to make planets, animals and other virtual creations magically appear into your own environment allowing you to interact with them. Throughout the lessons, the virtual teacher carries humanlike conversations with you, processes what you are saying, offers instant feedback on pronunciation and even replies with a human voice. Available on Android and iOS!