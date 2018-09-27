Bounce Back from Your Night Out with This Drink Created By an Ex-Tesla Employee

Description

Supported by leading, world-class research scientists

Vegan, caffeine-free, lactose-free, soy-free, nut-free

Made with a blend of liver-boosting super ingredients:

Dihydromyricetin, a powerful flavonoid that helps accelerate your body’s ability to break down acetaldehyde & other toxins from alcohol

NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine), an amino acid & antioxidant that helps neutralize toxins in the liver by boosting levels of glutathione

Electrolytes work to replenish lost nutrients, while refueling your body (packed w/ more per oz than leading sports drinks)

Prickly Pear provides liver support & lessens those unpleasant morning-after symptoms (think next-day fog, wooziness…)

Milk Thistle delivers antioxidant-rich silymarin to reinforce & help keep your liver in check after a night out

Vitamin C & B Complex supports your body’s natural protective enzymes so you can stay sharper & more energetic

Inspired by detox drinks popular in South Korea, award-winning Morning Recovery is the answer to happy mornings after happy nights out on the town. Former Tesla employee, Sisun Lee, brought the Korean concept to the US by engineering a delicious drink designed to help your body detox, rehydrate, and replenish faster. It combines the latest science and best ingredients to help your liver naturally break down alcohol, so you can bounce back and do more the next day. Thanks to science, it’s the smartest way to drink.