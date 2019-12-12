Fly This Classic Toy Plane with Intuitive Hand Gestures Using Just Your Phone

Description

Note: This item is on pre-order and will arrive by 01/31/2020.

Pilot over a distance of up to 197ft (60m)

Use your thumb to control the speed

Just tilt your phone & fly intuitively

Fly even when it's dark thanks to the special NIght flight mode

Flying has never been so easy! Moskito was created to fit your life, making it easy to fly indoors or outdoors every day. It's designed using a super crash resistant material to withstand impact and minimize any harm to things around you. With the paired Moskito app, you're now your very own pilot! Control the plane with intuitive hand gestures. Within a few seconds, you can transform your smartphone with the included joystick. The result: an ultra-precise flight control with maximum control.