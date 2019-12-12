Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Drone - Camera

Moskito Smartphone-Controlled Plane with Joystick (Pre-Order)

Fly This Classic Toy Plane with Intuitive Hand Gestures Using Just Your Phone

by TobyRich
Description

Note: This item is on pre-order and will arrive by 01/31/2020.

Flying has never been so easy! Moskito was created to fit your life, making it easy to fly indoors or outdoors every day. It's designed using a super crash resistant material to withstand impact and minimize any harm to things around you. With the paired Moskito app, you're now your very own pilot! Control the plane with intuitive hand gestures. Within a few seconds, you can transform your smartphone with the included joystick. The result: an ultra-precise flight control with maximum control.

  • Pilot over a distance of up to 197ft (60m)
  • Use your thumb to control the speed
  • Just tilt your phone & fly intuitively
  • Fly even when it's dark thanks to the special NIght flight mode

Specs

  • Color: black, white, red
  • Material: EPP
  • Length: 8.66" (22cm)
  • Height: 3.15" (8cm)
  • Wingspan: 8.66" (22cm)
  • Weight: 0.04 lb (18g)
  • Flight time: approx. 12 mins
  • Charging time: ca. 20 mins
  • Battery: Li-Po 80 mAh
  • Range up to: min. 200ft (60m)
  • Wireless standard: Bluetooth Smart

App

  • Two (2) control modes: joystick, tilt
  • Three (3) levels of difficulty: beginner, intermediate, expert
  • Tutorial: learn how to fly in the interactive flight school
  • Standard: Bluetooth Smart
  • Five (5) LED blinking pattern: default, always, airplane, police, firefly
  • Compatibility iOS:
    • iPhone 5s or later
    • iPod touch 6th gen or later
    • iPad 5th gen or later
    • iPad mini
    • iPad Air
    • iPad Pro
  • Compatibility Android:
    • Bluetooth 4 low energy
    • Accelerometer & Gyroscope
    • Android 4.4 or later

Includes

  • 1x MOSKITO
  • 1x Joystick
  • 1x USB Charging Cable
  • 1x User Manual
  • 1x Spare Propeller

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Feb 4 - Feb 9

Terms

  • Returns accepted within 15 days of shipment for orders within the Contiguous US.