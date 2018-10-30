Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

3-Port Charger with Wireless Charger & Power Bank

The Charger That Does It All: Charge via USB, USB-C or Use It as a Wireless Charging Pad for Your New Smartphone

by MobilePower
Description

These days, we carry around more devices than we can possibly keep charged — and who wants to carry around loads of chargers on top of that?! That's why this all-in-one charger was created: so you can carry one compact gadget and keep all your devices at full power. It features two high-speed USB ports plus one USB-C port. On top of that, you can use it to wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible device — and carry even fewer things! When you're out-and-about and without an AC outlet in sight, this baby even works as a portable charger so you're never left powerless on-the-go.

  • Use the type C outlet to power your USB-C compatible laptop
  • Use the wireless charger w/ Qi-compatible Apple & Samsung phones
  • Plug into any 120/240 VAC outlet & even use in foreign countries
  • View how much power is left w/ built-in LED display
  • Designed w/ a rugged construction & stylish look

Specs

  • Power bank 6700mAh
  • 2 USB ports
  • 1 Type USB-C port
  • Built-in surge protector
  • Full Qi Wireless capabilities
  • Works with Global outlets 120/240v AC

Compatibility

  • iPhone, iPad, MacBook 2015 and after, Samsung, Sony

Includes

  • Multi-Powered 3-Port Charger with Wireless Charging & Stored Power Bank

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 4 - Jan 7

Terms

