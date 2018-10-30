The Charger That Does It All: Charge via USB, USB-C or Use It as a Wireless Charging Pad for Your New Smartphone

Description

Use the type C outlet to power your USB-C compatible laptop

Use the wireless charger w/ Qi-compatible Apple & Samsung phones

Plug into any 120/240 VAC outlet & even use in foreign countries

View how much power is left w/ built-in LED display

Designed w/ a rugged construction & stylish look

These days, we carry around more devices than we can possibly keep charged — and who wants to carry around loads of chargers on top of that?! That's why this all-in-one charger was created: so you can carry one compact gadget and keep all your devices at full power. It features two high-speed USB ports plus one USB-C port. On top of that, you can use it to wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible device — and carry even fewer things! When you're out-and-about and without an AC outlet in sight, this baby even works as a portable charger so you're never left powerless on-the-go.