Bring the Power of Alexa Into Your Car to Control Music, Get Directions, Check Your Calendar & More Hands-Free

Plugs into AUX or USB in your car

Performs more than 30,000 Alexa skills from playing music & audiobooks to opening the garage door, ordering batteries, or even playing games

Provides hands-free entertainment w/ support for Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Audible, SiriusXM, & more

Lets you control your smart home, create to-dos, order food, check your calendar & more without taking your eyes off the road

Sets up flexibly w/ the included magnetic mount & 6.5' cable

Smartphone with data plan and free companion app are always required for using Muse

Device cannot be used concurrently with other music apps

Car audio source must be set to the appropriate channel, Bluetooth, USB or AUX, to hear audio

Apps may need to be opened before driving for best performance

Not compatible with OnePlus phones, Samsung S5, Samsung Note 4 and older Samsung phone

Everybody knows you shouldn't text and drive. And yet many of us still text, change the music, put in directions, and so much more with our smartphones in hand while driving — it's just a fact of life. Now, however, you can stay safer while driving with Muse Auto, the Bluetooth device that brings the power and convenience of Amazon Alexa into your car. Just pair it with your smartphone, plug it into your car, and tell Alexa what she can do for you. Stop fumbling with your phone to change the song or navigate — just say "Alexa" and Muse Auto will get it done for you.