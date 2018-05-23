Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

MyKee 2.0 Everyday Carry Multi-Tool

Go from Keyring to Toolbox with This Everyday Carry Essential

Infinitely more useful than those charms on your keyring, MyKee 2.0 was designed from the ground up to be the ultimate multi-tool. Building off the success of the original MyKee, this new iteration boasts a brand new saw blade, claw, and improved hex wrench set, as well as a bunch of other features to cover your bases when you're out and about.

  • Cut through ropes, fabrics, boxes & more w/ the new saw and blade
  • Carry anywhere thanks to its compact key design
  • Easily open cans & lids w/ the redesigned front claw
  • Enjoy more functionality w/ 10, 8, 7 & 6.3mm hex wrench set
  • Take diving thanks to the corrosion-resistant grade 5 titanium build

Details

  • Type: Brushed
  • Material: Grade 5 titanium
  • Weight: 0.2 oz
  • Key ring hole diameter: 5mm
  • Dimensions: L 2.2" x W 0.95" x H 0.1"
  • Designed and made in the USA

Full Key Functions

  • Rope cutter
  • Tag popper
  • Flathead driver
  • Lid popper
  • Can tab opener
  • 4mm hex/bit grabber
  • 10, 8, 7, and 6.3mm hex set
  • Peeler
  • Scratcher
  • Letter opener
  • Package opener
  • Cuticle pusher
  • Pill splitter
  • Seal cutter

Includes

  • 1 MyKey 2.0 (Brushed)
  • Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty

Terms

All sales final.
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jun 8 - Jun 11