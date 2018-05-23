Go from Keyring to Toolbox with This Everyday Carry Essential

Cut through ropes, fabrics, boxes & more w/ the new saw and blade

Carry anywhere thanks to its compact key design

Easily open cans & lids w/ the redesigned front claw

Enjoy more functionality w/ 10, 8, 7 & 6.3mm hex wrench set

Take diving thanks to the corrosion-resistant grade 5 titanium build

Infinitely more useful than those charms on your keyring, MyKee 2.0 was designed from the ground up to be the ultimate multi-tool. Building off the success of the original MyKee, this new iteration boasts a brand new saw blade, claw, and improved hex wrench set, as well as a bunch of other features to cover your bases when you're out and about.