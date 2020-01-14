Easily Create & Query Databases Using the Free MySQL Server and Workbench

Description

If you're interested in creating software that stores data in a central repository or you want to create dynamic websites, you'll almost certainly want to learn some SQL. SQL is a domain-specific language used for managing relational databases. This course teaches you everything from basic SQL to complex queries, transactions, and stored procedures. MySQL is one of the most popular databases currently in use in the world; second only to the incredibly secure and scalable Oracle. Probably the majority of websites in the world currently use MySQL to store their data, and learning SQL with MySQL will also make it easy to learn how to work with other databases.



