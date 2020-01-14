Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

MySQL & SQL for Beginners

Easily Create & Query Databases Using the Free MySQL Server and Workbench

by John Purcell
Description

If you're interested in creating software that stores data in a central repository or you want to create dynamic websites, you'll almost certainly want to learn some SQL. SQL is a domain-specific language used for managing relational databases. This course teaches you everything from basic SQL to complex queries, transactions, and stored procedures. MySQL is one of the most popular databases currently in use in the world; second only to the incredibly secure and scalable Oracle. Probably the majority of websites in the world currently use MySQL to store their data, and learning SQL with MySQL will also make it easy to learn how to work with other databases.

  • Access 136 lectures & 18 hours of content 24/7
    • Create, query & update databases
  • Understand transactions & database isolation levels
  • Use triggers, views & stored procedures
  • Understand database users & security
Instructor

After working as a software developer and contractor for over 14 years for a whole bunch of companies including CSC, Proquest, SPSS and AT&T in the UK and Netherlands, John Purcell decided to work full-time as a private software trainer. He now lives in Budapest, Hungary, from where he runs the website Cave of Programming. For more details on the course and instructor, click here.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web & mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet access required

