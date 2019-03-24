Optimize Your Wi-Fi Connection with This Powerful Wi-Fi Analysis Application

Description

Visualize, manage, troubleshoot, audit, plan, & deploy wireless networks

Analyze your WiFi coverage anywhere you are or plan on being

Easily assure that hotspots are placed correctly & radio channels are assigned properly

Identify dead zones on a network using the visual map

Load a visual map, collect survey data, & build a comprehensive heatmap of a network

View any number of Access Points (BSSIDs) simultaneously

Utilize flexible grouping of APs by SSID, channel, vendor, security, etc. & custom groups

Choose from multiple export possibilities, including new customizable advanced reports

Run Internet download & upload speed tests

NetSpot lets you visualize, optimize, and troubleshoot your wireless networks with any Mac so you can get the best connection possible at all times. Use the mapping feature to view dead zones and optimize hotspot placement, and use the troubleshooting tool to identify connectivity issues. With NetSpot Home, you'll never miss a beat, post, or important email even when your internet is acting up. You'll reach maximum WiFi efficiency, all while assuring your home network is perfectly secure.

Reviews

Lifehacker: "One click and you can see how strong your network is, and watch it in real time as you move across your house or apartment, or between rooms."

What's the Difference Between a Standard & Lifetime License?

Great question! A Standard License issues full access to the app and all minor updates for life.usually include fixes to bugs that surface post-launch. As you know, when an app gets a major update (and advances to the next version e.g. V2, V3, V4), older versions often grow obsolete. Perhaps it no longer works properly with your new computer or OS, or maybe you're simply missing out on serious improvements and experiencing some major FOMO.That's why ais so appealing. You'll get a lifetime of major updates, and inevitably a world of new features that are beyond our current imagination. Many of our Lifetime License options are exclusive offers, at the web's best prices.