Train Your Brain to Learn New Skills & Ditch Bad Habits with Neuroscience Research

DescriptionThink of neuroplasticity as the process of rewiring your brain. Whether you want to change old habits, learn new skills, or even alter memories, neuroplasticity enables you to change who you are no matter where you're at in life. Jump into this course, and you'll learn how to harness its power. Exploring cutting-edge research and hands-on training, you'll develop a greater understanding of what neuroplasticity is and how you can use it to your advantage right away.
InstructorGregory Caremans is a psychologist with a Master's in communication. He specialized in the Neurocognitive and Behavioral Approach. He's also the former Director of the Institute of Neurocognitivism in Brussels (Belgium). He has specialized in writing and producing high quality brain-related content. The main reason why he founded the Brain Academy is to spread these insights on the brain to as many people as possible.
