Neuroplasticity: How To Rewire Your Brain

Train Your Brain to Learn New Skills & Ditch Bad Habits with Neuroscience Research

by Brain Academy
Description

Think of neuroplasticity as the process of rewiring your brain. Whether you want to change old habits, learn new skills, or even alter memories, neuroplasticity enables you to change who you are no matter where you're at in life. Jump into this course, and you'll learn how to harness its power. Exploring cutting-edge research and hands-on training, you'll develop a greater understanding of what neuroplasticity is and how you can use it to your advantage right away.

  • Access 30 lectures & 2.5 hours of content 24/7
  • Learn how to create cognitive flexibility by stimulating new neural connections
  • Choose how to mold your brain & start new habits
  • Explore changing existing habits & overriding unhelpful connections
  • Discover enriched environments, the power of words, keeping resolutions & more

Instructor

Gregory Caremans is a psychologist with a Master's in communication. He specialized in the Neurocognitive and Behavioral Approach. He's also the former Director of the Institute of Neurocognitivism in Brussels (Belgium). He has specialized in writing and producing high quality brain-related content. The main reason why he founded the Brain Academy is to spread these insights on the brain to as many people as possible.

Now, what he would like to share with you is this neuroplasticity course of his. It has been specially designed as to provide brain exercises that actually work. Most of the brain trainings available out there are just empty claims. They will make you better at the exercise at hand, but that's about it. In this course, students start from actual brain research and a proven approach to keep their brains young and strong.

Important Details

  • Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
  • Access options: web and mobile streaming
  • Certification of completion included
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

  • Internet required

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.
