Train Your Brain to Learn New Skills & Ditch Bad Habits with Neuroscience Research

Think of neuroplasticity as the process of rewiring your brain. Whether you want to change old habits, learn new skills, or even alter memories, neuroplasticity enables you to change who you are no matter where you're at in life. Jump into this course, and you'll learn how to harness its power. Exploring cutting-edge research and hands-on training, you'll develop a greater understanding of what neuroplasticity is and how you can use it to your advantage right away.

Instructor

Gregory Caremans is a psychologist with a Master's in communication. He specialized in the Neurocognitive and Behavioral Approach. He's also the former Director of the Institute of Neurocognitivism in Brussels (Belgium). He has specialized in writing and producing high quality brain-related content. The main reason why he founded the Brain Academy is to spread these insights on the brain to as many people as possible.Now, what he would like to share with you is this neuroplasticity course of his. It has been specially designed as to provide brain exercises that actually work. Most of the brain trainings available out there are just empty claims. They will make you better at the exercise at hand, but that's about it. In this course, students start from actual brain research and a proven approach to keep their brains young and strong.