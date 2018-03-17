Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Nintendo Switch Battery Charger Case

Give Your Nintendo Switch Twice the Battery Life On the Go

by Geek Supply Co.
Extreme portability is just one of the incredible features of the Nintendo Switch, but you can't enjoy that feature if your battery is dying. Extend your playtime with this battery pack, built exclusively for Nintendo Switch. This clever pack allows for uninterrupted charging while you play, delivering 10,000mAh of power via an integrated USB-C PD port. Don't stop the party because of a dead battery.

  • Battery adds up to double the playtime
  • Built-in kickstand allows for cooling airflow, preventing your Switch from overheating
  • Quickchip chipset provides a steady power flow while protecting against over-charging
  • High-density shell ensures a slip-proof grip & shock resistance protection
  • Precision cutouts won't cover up speakers or buttons

Details & Requirements

  • Battery capacity: 10,000mAh
  • Dimensions: 8.5"H x 4.5"W x 1.2"D
  • Weight: 0.68lbs

Compatibility

  • Nintendo Switch

Includes

  • Nintendo Switch Battery Charger Case
  • Micro USB cable

