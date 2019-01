Description

Allows you to stream Switch audio to Bluetooth headphones or speakers

Simple dual connection setup lets two headphones connect for multiplayer mode

Battery-free design lets the adapter get powered by the Nintendo Switch directly

Qualcomm chipset provides ultra-low latency transmission w/ aptX or aptX Low Latency codecs

Let the Switch stand upright or on a flat surface while plugged in

The Nintendo Switch is the ultimate portable gaming machine but nobody wants to hear you blaring theaudio on the bus. This Bluetooth adapter allows you to stream your Switch audio directly to your favorite pair of wireless headphones. The adapter supports the latest aptX and aptX Low Latency codes for an immersive listening experience and can even stream to Bluetooth speakers in your home for a more intense gaming environment.