Fully Customizable Word Processing For the Frequent Writer

Customize tool palettes to be where you want them to be

Assign any keyboard shortcut to any menu

Add any menu to the toolbar

Open & save Microsoft Word files & other popular formats

Create files in RTF format, which are easily opened on any device

Nisus Writer Pro is the essential word processing software for Mac. With support for Mac OS X autosave, document versioning, and iCloud, Nisus Writer gives you greater control over your word processing needs than alternatives like Microsoft Word and Pages. Using RTF as a native file format, Nisus Writer produces files that can be opened on just about any machine, any time.