Fully Customizable Word Processing For the Frequent Writer

Nisus Writer Pro is the essential word processing software for Mac. With support for Mac OS X autosave, document versioning, and iCloud, Nisus Writer gives you greater control over your word processing needs than alternatives like Microsoft Word and Pages. Using RTF as a native file format, Nisus Writer produces files that can be opened on just about any machine, any time.
First Prize in About.com's Reader's Choice Awards for Best Mac Word Processor
4.5/5 Stars on iTunes
- Customize tool palettes to be where you want them to be
- Assign any keyboard shortcut to any menu
- Add any menu to the toolbar
- Open & save Microsoft Word files & other popular formats
- Create files in RTF format, which are easily opened on any device