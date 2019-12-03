Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

This Revolutionary Pocket-Sized Sensor Can Instantly Match Any Surface to an Existing Color

by Nix Sensor
Description

Portable, sleek and sophisticated, the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor is engineered with life in mind. It’s perfect for those who find inspiration wherever they go. The Nix Mini can easily identify any color with a simple scan, ideal for those who work with color, or for those who simply want to bring it into their everyday lives. Pair the Nix Mini with the Nix Digital app to use Photoshop’s eyedropper tool in real life, or download the Nix Paints app to match to more than 100,000 paint colors and build-out projects. Trust us when we say that this tool is what design pros, photographers, and DIYers are looking for!

CNET: "Nix comes precalibrated and doesn't require any work on your end."
Mashable: "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

  • Scans any surface, like painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes & much more
  • Instantly matches scans to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors or to sRGB HEX, CMYK, & LAB colors
  • Browse color matches from leading paint brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams
  • Lightweight, portable & works via Bluetooth- perfect for on the go color inspiration
  • Blocks out all ambient light & provides its own calibrated light source for accurate readings
  • Completely solid-state technology means the Nix Mini is extremely durable
  • Save & organize your favorite color palettes to Nix apps for future references
  • Share colors with customers, colleagues & friends via social media or email
  • Free lifetime access to the Nix Paints and Nix Digital Android & iOS apps is included

Specs

  • Size: 1.5" x 1.5" x 1"
  • Battery: Rechargeable using included micro USB cable and any standard plug

Compatibility

  • iOS 8.0 or later
  • Android 4.4 or later

Includes

  • Nix Mini Color Sensor
  • Lanyard
  • Micro USB cable
  • Quick start guide
  • Free lifetime access to Nix Paints Android and iOS apps
  • Free lifetime access to the Nix Digital Android and iOS apps

