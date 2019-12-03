This Revolutionary Pocket-Sized Sensor Can Instantly Match Any Surface to an Existing Color

Description

Scans any surface, like painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes & much more

Instantly matches scans to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors or to sRGB HEX, CMYK, & LAB colors

Browse color matches from leading paint brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams

Lightweight, portable & works via Bluetooth- perfect for on the go color inspiration

Blocks out all ambient light & provides its own calibrated light source for accurate readings

Completely solid-state technology means the Nix Mini is extremely durable

Save & organize your favorite color palettes to Nix apps for future references

Share colors with customers, colleagues & friends via social media or email

Free lifetime access to the Nix Paints and Nix Digital Android & iOS apps is included

Portable, sleek and sophisticated, the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor is engineered with life in mind. It’s perfect for those who find inspiration wherever they go. The Nix Mini can easily identify any color with a simple scan, ideal for those who work with color, or for those who simply want to bring it into their everyday lives. Pair the Nix Mini with the Nix Digital app to use Photoshop’s eyedropper tool in real life, or download the Nix Paints app to match to more than 100,000 paint colors and build-out projects. Trust us when we say that this tool is what design pros, photographers, and DIYers are looking for!