Protect Your Laptop & Smartphone Cameras from Hackers with These Sleek, Modern Cam Covers

The days of thinking people with tape over their laptop cameras are nuts are behind us. Even Mark Zuckerberg sported a camera cover with pride because the truth lies in the fact that hackers can access your cameras without much difficulty. Protect yourself and your loved ones with this simple and elegant solution. The Nope features a subtle design, which matches the beautiful aesthetic of top laptops and desktops.
- Includes 2 Nopes, 4 Nope Minis
- Protects from hackers & spies that gain access to your camera
- Includes a thin space between the magnet & computer to avoid damage
- Partially levitates w/ a small part is held by magnetism
- Made for smartphone, tablet, desktop & laptop webcams
- Attaches to your screen w/ thin 3M VHB tape