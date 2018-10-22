Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

NordVPN: 1-Yr Subscription

This Double-Encrypted VPN Received an Outstanding Rating From PC Mag

Description

There's no shortage of VPNs on the market, but few can match the ratings that NordVPN brings to the table. Earning an extremely rare "Outstanding" rating from PC Mag, this bulletproof security solution lets you say goodbye to Internet browsing restrictions and hello to private, unrestricted access. All data sent through NordVPN’s private tunnels is double encrypted (double data SSL-based 2048-bit encryption), keeping you anonymous and hiding your information. And, with zero logs recorded, you can surf with absolute peace of mind.

  • Secure any Internet connection: public Wi-Fi hotspots, cellular networks & more
  • Bypass content restrictions & stay anonymous
  • Rest easy knowing that your activity is not recorded anywhere (no log policy)
  • Get online access anywhere w/ 3,521 worldwide server locations in 61 different countries
  • Enjoy high speed connections for streaming video & content access
  • Automatically shut down your site as soon as the VPN connection drops, so no data is revealed

Strict No Logging Policy!

Important Details

  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Length of access: 1 year
  • Minor updates included
  • Restrictions: may purchase multiple licenses, but 2-year subscriptions are not stackable & must use unique accounts
  • 3,521 servers in 61 countries
  • Connect six devices simultaneously
  • Use unlimited data

System Requirements

  • Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS
  • iOS, Android devices
  • Router with dd-wrt capabilities or something more exotic (PPTP-enabled), such as Raspberry Pi

About the Developer

NordVPN is a trusted online security solution, used by over 1 million of Internet users worldwide. We offer military-grade encryption with advanced privacy solutions to ensure secure access to all your favorites online resources. We maintain a strict no-logs policy, which means we do not collect or retain any logs of the activity of our users. You can always trust us with your privacy.

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption
  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.