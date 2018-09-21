Upgrade to 100% Wireless Listening & Get an Extra 60 Hours of Battery Life On-the-Go

DescriptionWith a wireless design and simple one-touch controls, the NOVA True Wireless Earbuds are already a major upgrade from your run-of-the-mill Bluetooth earbuds; but what truly sets them apart is their flexibility. You can listen to your favorite music via crisp, Bluetooth 4.1 audio, respond to calls on the fly, and even add an extra 60 hours of battery life thanks to the included charging case. What's more, the case can even power up your other devices, giving your phone, tablet, or other tech essentials a quick jolt when you're on the move.
