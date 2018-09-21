Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Sound

NOVA True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Upgrade to 100% Wireless Listening & Get an Extra 60 Hours of Battery Life On-the-Go

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$49 $79.00 37% off
by TRNDLabs
(8)
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($49)
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

With a wireless design and simple one-touch controls, the NOVA True Wireless Earbuds are already a major upgrade from your run-of-the-mill Bluetooth earbuds; but what truly sets them apart is their flexibility. You can listen to your favorite music via crisp, Bluetooth 4.1 audio, respond to calls on the fly, and even add an extra 60 hours of battery life thanks to the included charging case. What's more, the case can even power up your other devices, giving your phone, tablet, or other tech essentials a quick jolt when you're on the move.

  • Enjoy crisp, wireless listening w/ Bluetooth 4.1 audio
  • Take your earbuds anywhere thanks their compact design & charging case
  • Sync & respond to calls w/ simple one-touch controls
  • Bring an extra 60 hours of battery life anywhere w/ the charging case
  • Use the charging case to power your other devices in a pinch
  • Get the perfect fit w/ small, medium & large earplugs included

Specs

  • Bluetooth profile: A2DP, HSP, HFP, AVRCP, SPP
  • Operating distance: 33 feet
  • Impedance: 16Ω
  • Earphone sensitivity: 94 dB/mW
  • Microphone sensitivity: 42dB
  • Frequency: 20Hz to 20KHz
  • Sound system: stereo
  • Play time: up to 3 hours
  • Talk time: up to 3.5 hours
  • Maximum playtime with power case: additional 60 hours of music/talk time
  • Standby time: 50 hours
  • Input voltage: 5V/1A
  • Output voltage: 5V/1.5A
  • Battery capacity: 2,800 mAh
  • Charging time: 1 hour (earbud) 3 hours (case)
  • Dimensions: 0.5" x 0.5" x 0.9" (earbud) 3.1" x 4.1 x 0.9" (case)
  • Driver/speaker size: 6 mm
  • Weight: 4 grams (earbud) 101 grams (case)
  • Rated power: 1Mbps, 2Mbps, and 3Mbps
  • S/N ratio: 95 dB
  • Max power: 5 mW

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth 4.1

Includes

  • NOVA True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
  • NOVA Power Case
  • USB to Micro-USB charging cable
  • Small, medium, and large sets of earplugs (large preinstalled)
  • Set of large foam earplugs

Shipping

  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Oct 7 - Oct 10
  • Expected International Delivery: Oct 7 - Oct 10

Terms

  • All sales final.