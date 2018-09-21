Upgrade to 100% Wireless Listening & Get an Extra 60 Hours of Battery Life On-the-Go

Description

Enjoy crisp, wireless listening w/ Bluetooth 4.1 audio

Take your earbuds anywhere thanks their compact design & charging case

Sync & respond to calls w/ simple one-touch controls

Bring an extra 60 hours of battery life anywhere w/ the charging case

Use the charging case to power your other devices in a pinch

Get the perfect fit w/ small, medium & large earplugs included

With a wireless design and simple one-touch controls, the NOVA True Wireless Earbuds are already a major upgrade from your run-of-the-mill Bluetooth earbuds; but what truly sets them apart is their flexibility. You can listen to your favorite music via crisp, Bluetooth 4.1 audio, respond to calls on the fly, and even add an extra 60 hours of battery life thanks to the included charging case. What's more, the case can even power up your other devices, giving your phone, tablet, or other tech essentials a quick jolt when you're on the move.