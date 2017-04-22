Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC

All the Power of a Windows 10 PC Right In Your Pocket

by Ockel Computers
As the world gets more advanced, technology is getting smaller, not bigger. Case in point: the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Mini-Computer. This pocket-sized PC is powered by an Intel processor and 2GB of RAM, and boasts high-speed built-in WiFi and Bluetooth. Plus, with a wide range of inputs and outputs, you can link with just about any device you want.

"Meet Sirius B, an iPhone 6s-sized Windows 10 PC that might replace your desktop," BGR

  • Compute powerfully on the move w/ Intel-powered Windows 10
  • Use this pocket-size PC wherever you want by simply plugging into an HDMI display & connecting to a power outlet
  • Quickly browse files & open applications with the built-in 32GB flash storage
  • Connect to almost any device you want w/ two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI port, Micro SD card slot, & AUX in/AUX out
  • Browse fast & connect wirelessly w/ ease thanks to built-in WiFi & Bluetooth

  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Processor: Quad core Intel Atom Bay-trail Z3735F processor (Up to 1.83GHz)
  • GPU: Intel HD Graphics (16 @ 350 – 1350 MHz)
  • RAM: 2GB 1333MHz DDR3
  • Storage: 32GB eMMC Flash extended
  • Storage support: Micro SD card (max 128 GB), 2 USB hard drives
  • Video supported: 1080P, AVI/MOV/MP4/RMVB/FLV/MKV
  • Audio supported: MP3, WMA, RA, OGG, WAV, APE, FLAC, AC3, DTS
  • Image format support: JPG, GIF, PNG, BMP, TIF
  • HDMI 1.4a output up to 1920×1080 60Hz
  • 2 USB ports
  • Micro SD card slot
  • MIC input 3.5mm jack
  • L/R stereo 3.5mm jack
  • DC in jack
  • Power: DC 5V 2A
  • Dimensions: 123mm x 79mm x 11mm
  • Weight: 120 g
  • Certificates: CE/FCC/RoHS
  • WiFi card: 2.4/5.0GHz
  • Bluetooth 4.0

  • Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC
  • HDMI cable
  • Power cable
  • Power adapter

