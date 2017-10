Great for indoor or outdoor flying

LED lights let you fly at night

Supports 360º flips

Features three speeds for beginner, intermediate, & expert fliers

Easy to fly and capable of taking off from any surface–even from the palm of your hand–the X-7 Microlite is an excellent drone for pilots of all skill levels. Designed with nighttime flying in mind, its fiber-optic LED lights make nocturnal flying a ton of fun. Before you know it, you'll be zooming through the night sky with ease!