Description

Write forever using the AXL-METAL tip

Draw lines without smudging or erasing them

Write more comfortably w/ the anodized aluminum shaft

Produce less waste by never having to replace your pen

Reviving the age-old technique of writing with metal, the Omega AXL Inkless Pen is the last pen you'll ever need. This eco-friendly writing utensil features an AXL-METAL tip that doesn't need sharpening and won't run out. The tip lays down a grey line that won't smudge or erase, and its shaft is made with anodized aluminum, making the pen cool to touch when you pick it up.