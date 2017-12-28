Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

OMNIA TA502 Travel Adapter

The World's Smallest Travel Adapter Lets You Get a Charge in 150 Countries

by Adam Elements
OMNIA TA502 is the world's smallest (and cleverest!) travel adapter, fully ready to charge your devices in over 150 countries by simply sliding and locking the proper plug into space. With multiple ports to charge your devices on the go, this simple device is a must-have for frequent travelers.

  • Supports charging for any iOS or Android smartphone or tablet
  • Slide & lock plug design makes it easy to carry & quickly start charging
  • 5-in-1 interface supports US/UK/EU/AU & USB-A standards
  • Built-in LED charging light indicates charging status
  • Supports USB BC1.2 Intelligent Chipset Standard to protect USB charging

Details & Requirements

  • Materials: aluminum
  • 5V/2.5A fast charging with smart IC automatic switch output voltage
  • 6A 250V Fuse surge protector
  • Safe and secure auto switch 100-240V

Compatibility

  • All iOS or Android smartphones or tablets

Includes

  • OMNIA TA502 Travel Adapter (Black/Grey)
  • Soft sleeve carry pouch

