The World's Smallest Travel Adapter Lets You Get a Charge in 150 Countries

Supports charging for any iOS or Android smartphone or tablet

Slide & lock plug design makes it easy to carry & quickly start charging

5-in-1 interface supports US/UK/EU/AU & USB-A standards

Built-in LED charging light indicates charging status

Supports USB BC1.2 Intelligent Chipset Standard to protect USB charging

OMNIA TA502 is the world's smallest (and cleverest!) travel adapter, fully ready to charge your devices in over 150 countries by simply sliding and locking the proper plug into space. With multiple ports to charge your devices on the go, this simple device is a must-have for frequent travelers.