Take 3 Pillows Anywhere with This Portable Travel Cushion

Rest comfortably anywhere w/ 3 different sleeping options

Deploy as a neck pillow, double cushion, or pillow topper

Take anywhere thanks to the portable, waterproof design

Get better sleep w/ the 100% memory foam cushion

Extended travel doesn't have to have to mean poor sleep. Wherever your adventures take you, the 3-in-1 Omni Pillow is there to make sure you recharge with the best sleep possible. A neck pillow, double cushion, and soft pillow topper in one, this ultra-portable cushion ensures you're hitting peak snooze wherever you are with 100 percent pure memory foam. Plus, it's completely waterproof, so you can even steal a good night's sleep when you're roughing it outdoors.