Omni Pillow 3-In-1 Travel Pillow

Take 3 Pillows Anywhere with This Portable Travel Cushion

by Banale

Omnipillow 3-in-1 Travel Pillow Neck Pillow
Extended travel doesn't have to have to mean poor sleep. Wherever your adventures take you, the 3-in-1 Omni Pillow is there to make sure you recharge with the best sleep possible. A neck pillow, double cushion, and soft pillow topper in one, this ultra-portable cushion ensures you're hitting peak snooze wherever you are with 100 percent pure memory foam. Plus, it's completely waterproof, so you can even steal a good night's sleep when you're roughing it outdoors.

Raised $294,000+ on Indiegogo

  • Rest comfortably anywhere w/ 3 different sleeping options
  • Deploy as a neck pillow, double cushion, or pillow topper
  • Take anywhere thanks to the portable, waterproof design
  • Get better sleep w/ the 100% memory foam cushion

Specs

  • Hypoallergenic
  • CFC/HCFC-free
  • Variable pressure foaming technology
  • Weight: 12 oz
  • Neck pillow mode dimensions: 9.4" x 9.4" x 5.5"
  • Double pillow mode dimensions: 10.2" x 5.5 x 3.1"
  • Pillow topper mode dimensions: 20.4" x 11" x 1.5"
  • Material: 100% memory foam
  • Stain and water-resistant outer shell
  • Internal lycra lining is removable and machine washable at 105° F
  • Pilling-resistant
  • Made in Italy

Includes

  • Omni Pillow 3-In-1 Travel Pillow

