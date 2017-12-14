Hear From the Experts How to Go Viral & Stay Atop the Content Charts

Making something go viral is the motivation that drives digital marketers. It's what gets them big pay days, and validates their abilities. The trick is to tell a brand story through amazing content, so that an audience wants to be a part of the success. Viral marketing is simply a method of getting your content to explode onto the web. Easy, right? Well, it will be once you've gleaned the lessons from this live course series.
- Access 8 lessons & 5 tests over the course of 4 weeks
- Examine a successful case study of Content & Viral Marketing (CVM)
- Identify your target audience & tailor a message to those exact users
- Learn the vital basics of how to tell a story & how to set up a blog to drive traffic & engagement
- Understand how to deliver your message to the masses both organically & through promoted posts
- Set up a YouTube channel to create & deliver content
- Monetize your content
- Cover the importance of SEO, Google Analytics, & Facebook Insights
Shaw Academy's mission is to change billions of lives by providing great education, accessibly and affordably, to everyone. To reskill and upskill the world. To make continuous learning a part of life. To make personalized education accessible to all. Shaw focuses on live education because it is interactive, engaging, always evolving and most importantly, better for learning.
Details & Requirements
- Length of time users can access this course: 4 weeks
- Access options: live web access webinars & access to recordings
- Accredited certification available upon successful course completion & administrative fee paid directly to Shaw
- Experience level required: all levels
Live Course Dates (all 2017)
- July 24th - August 16th
- August 28th - September 20th
- September 25th - October 18th
- October 16th - November 7th
- November 13th - December 6th
Compatibility
