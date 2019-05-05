Made For And By True Audiophiles, These Headphones Deliver Movie Theater-Quality Surround Sound

Description

Infrasonic frequencies develop in the back cavity allowing you to hear crystal clear bass

Features viscoelastic material inside the mechanical structure to refine frequencies & produce clear output

Absorbs unwanted feedback inside the structure for the optimal acoustic environment

Speaker Diameter: 10mm

Impedance: 32Ω±15%

Frequency: 8hz-20khz

Micro Sensitivity: -42db

Battery Capacity: 160 mAH

Transmission Distance: 10M

Working Voltage: 3.2V-4.2V

Bluetooth Chip: CSR8645

Charging Time: 2.5 hours

Ergonomic comfortable design for all size ears

Reflective strip for joggers

Sweat resistant

Aptx

8 hours talk time

Extremely lightweight: 1 ounce

Sturdy construction

Forget everything you know about Bluetooth earphones. These audiophile-preferred earphones feature a patented acoustic structure that separates the sound frequencies to provide clarity and 3D Virtual 5.1 Surround Sound. You will hear every aspect of the output produced, as all the sounds are distributed in distinct channels. Fidelity like you've never heard before.