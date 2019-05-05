Made For And By True Audiophiles, These Headphones Deliver Movie Theater-Quality Surround Sound

Description
Forget everything you know about Bluetooth earphones. These audiophile-preferred earphones feature a patented acoustic structure that separates the sound frequencies to provide clarity and 3D Virtual 5.1 Surround Sound. You will hear every aspect of the output produced, as all the sounds are distributed in distinct channels. Fidelity like you've never heard before.
- Infrasonic frequencies develop in the back cavity allowing you to hear crystal clear bass
- Features viscoelastic material inside the mechanical structure to refine frequencies & produce clear output
- Absorbs unwanted feedback inside the structure for the optimal acoustic environment
- Speaker Diameter: 10mm
- Impedance: 32Ω±15%
- Frequency: 8hz-20khz
- Micro Sensitivity: -42db
- Battery Capacity: 160 mAH
- Transmission Distance: 10M
- Working Voltage: 3.2V-4.2V
- Bluetooth Chip: CSR8645
- Charging Time: 2.5 hours
- Ergonomic comfortable design for all size ears
- Reflective strip for joggers
- Sweat resistant
- Aptx
- 8 hours talk time
- Extremely lightweight: 1 ounce
- Sturdy construction