The World's Smallest Bottle Opener Can Hold 164,000 Times Its Own Weight

Premium materials make the Pry.Me tougher than any bottle cap

Fits conveniently on your keychain without taking up excess space

Comes w/ its own heavy duty stainless steel key ring

A bottle opener is just a practical thing to have on your keychain. However, they're often so bulky they make your pockets heavy and become a hassle when you're fishing for your keys. Pry.Me is the world's smallest keychain bottle opener, coming in at the size of a penny. Made from Grade 5 titanium, it can hold up to 164,000 times its own weight and the innovative design makes it easy to pop a bottle in a jiffy.