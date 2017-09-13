Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Pry.Me Bottle Openers

The World's Smallest Bottle Opener Can Hold 164,000 Times Its Own Weight

A bottle opener is just a practical thing to have on your keychain. However, they're often so bulky they make your pockets heavy and become a hassle when you're fishing for your keys. Pry.Me is the world's smallest keychain bottle opener, coming in at the size of a penny. Made from Grade 5 titanium, it can hold up to 164,000 times its own weight and the innovative design makes it easy to pop a bottle in a jiffy.

'Despite its small size, this Grade 5 Titanium opener is strong enough to pull a car across a parking lot.' The Gadget Flow

  • Premium materials make the Pry.Me tougher than any bottle cap
  • Fits conveniently on your keychain without taking up excess space
  • Comes w/ its own heavy duty stainless steel key ring

Details & Requirements

  • Materials: sandstone-finished Grade 5 titanium

Includes

  • Pry.Me Opener
  • Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Key ring

