These High Efficiency, Environmentally Friendly Lanterns Make Excellent Camping Companions

Turbo, high, medium, low, & emergency flashing settings

Adjustable handle to attach inside a tent or strap to a pack

Recharges in sun or by USB input

High efficiency solar panel charges in overcast weather

Made out of environmentally friendly & weather-resistant material

Any casual or professional adventurer knows the importance of having a powerful, tough light that can survive the outdoors. The Nova from PackLite packs a 75 lumen punch while loaded with efficiency features to ensure you'll be able to find a light should disaster strike. The high efficiency solar panel lets you recharge by sun and save on battery costs while giving you a max run time of up to 24 hours. It's even so waterproof it can safely float.