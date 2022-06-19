Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

LuminAid PackLite Inflatable & USB Lanterns

These High Efficiency, Environmentally Friendly Lanterns Make Excellent Camping Companions

by LuminAid
Any casual or professional adventurer knows the importance of having a powerful, tough light that can survive the outdoors. The Nova from PackLite packs a 75 lumen punch while loaded with efficiency features to ensure you'll be able to find a light should disaster strike. The high efficiency solar panel lets you recharge by sun and save on battery costs while giving you a max run time of up to 24 hours. It's even so waterproof it can safely float.

  • Turbo, high, medium, low, & emergency flashing settings
  • Adjustable handle to attach inside a tent or strap to a pack
  • Recharges in sun or by USB input
  • High efficiency solar panel charges in overcast weather
  • Made out of environmentally friendly & weather-resistant material

Details & Requirements

  • 75 lumens
  • 2-year storage life
  • IP67 waterproof rating
  • Charge time: 10 hours
  • Max run time: up to 24 hours
  • 125 square foot lighting area
  • 10,000+ lifetime hours of rechargeable battery
  • 100% PVC free

Includes

  • PackLite Nova Solar Inflatable & USB Lantern

