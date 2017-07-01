Travel Smarter with This Feature-Rich Anti-Theft Carry-On Bag

Travel smarter with the Toursafe™ anti-theft wheeled carry on from Pacsafe! This secure, soft-sided, semi-collapsible bag is perfectly sized for carry-on travel, and features puncture resistant ToughZip™ technology and lockable zipper pullers to prevent thieves from sneaking their way in. Plus, eXomesh protection adds additional protection in case your bag is ripped. It's your stuff. Protect it with Toursafe™.
- High performance wheels & protective kick plate make the bag durable on rough terrain
- Main compartment has zippered mesh pocket & zippered hanging pocket for better organization
- Front zippered compartment is large enough for a magazine, tablet, or 11" laptop
- Drawstring compression system helps stuff that extra shirt in your bag
- Padded top & side haul handles make carrying the bag up or down steps easier
- Zippered luggage ID pocket, book style opening, & pen holder give you further organization