Pacum Luggage Space - Saving Vacuum

Free Up to 50% More Luggage Space in Just 90 Seconds with This Portable, 2-Way Vacuum Sealer

Description

Get the most powerful, multi-functional, handheld vacuum in the world, Pacum, and double your capacity and compress travel items 4x faster! With a mighty punch of up to 65Kpa/9.4Psi, it can compress your vacuum bag harder and save 50% more suitcase space. Adaptable and compatible, Pacum can be used for food bags and vacuum bags via Padaptor. Not only for pumping air out, but Pacum could also inflate. Tinier than iPhone X, Pacum can go anywhere so you can compress or inflate anything, anywhere.

Featured in The Awesomer, Geeky Gadgets, HypeSquad, Mental Floss & Yanko Design!

  • Free up to 50% luggage space especially for bulky or dirty clothes
  • Compress your vacuum bag harder w/ the mighty 65Kpa/9.4Psi pressure
  • Select from 3 modes: eco, boost & inflation
  • Use Pacum for food bags, Pacum vacuum bags, or some other brands of vacuum bags via Padaptor
  • Enjoy super silent compression w/ 60dB noise
Note: Customers must be 18 years old+ to purchase

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: PC
  • Product dimensions: 3.4"H x 1.7"L x 1.8"W
  • Pressure: 65Kpa/9.4Psi
  • Mode selection
    • Eco: maximum run time, for longer use
    • Boost: most powerful work mode, use intensively
    • Inflate: inflate inflatable item
  • Adaptable & compatible
  • Multi-use via Padaptor
  • Half the size of an iPhone X
  • Plug & start
  • 60dB noise
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Compatibility

  • Power bank/wall plug w/ 5V/2A output

Includes

  • Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum (Black)
  • Pacum bag
  • USB type-C
  • Inflation accessories

Shipping

  • free US shipping
  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Oct 19 - Oct 26
  • Expected International Delivery: Oct 23 - Oct 26

Terms

  • All sales final.