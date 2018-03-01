Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Pakpod Adventure Tripod

The Ultimate Adventure Tripod is Super Lightweight, Compact & Weatherproof

by PakPod
When you're out on the trail, you don't want a tripod that's going to weigh you down. Compact, lightweight, waterproof, and more versatile than any other, Pakpod is the ultimate adventure tripod. Weighing less than a pound, Pakpod stashes in your backpack easily and sets up in just moments so you can get the perfect pic fast.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter
Named a Best Photo Accessory of 2016 by Outside Online
"Pakpod is a must-have piece of gear." Cult of Mac

  • Great for time-lapse, video & underwater photography
  • Patented stabilizing stakes for securing in turf, sand & snow
  • Lightweight & compact for hiking and travel
  • Rugged & quick to deploy in a ton of ways

Details & Requirements

  • Material: high-impact ABS plastic and stainless steel
  • Weight: 15.5 oz
  • Length: 12.75" folded
  • 36 rigging points
  • 180º leg motion
  • 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty

Includes

  • Pakpod

