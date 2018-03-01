The Ultimate Adventure Tripod is Super Lightweight, Compact & Weatherproof

Great for time-lapse, video & underwater photography

Patented stabilizing stakes for securing in turf, sand & snow

Lightweight & compact for hiking and travel

Rugged & quick to deploy in a ton of ways

When you're out on the trail, you don't want a tripod that's going to weigh you down. Compact, lightweight, waterproof, and more versatile than any other, Pakpod is the ultimate adventure tripod. Weighing less than a pound, Pakpod stashes in your backpack easily and sets up in just moments so you can get the perfect pic fast.