Enjoy Up to 10 Hours of Wireless Sound with These Small but Powerful PaMu Qualcomm QCC3020 Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones

Description

The amazing AirPods alternatives are back! Smaller but more powerful, PaMu brings you these Slide Mini Earphones. Ergonomically designed, these earphones stay in your ears no matter how much you jostle them. They boast a Qualcomm QCC3020 chip and the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 tech to give you powerful sound with extra bass. With outstanding battery life, they charge fast and last for up to 40 hours of playtime with the included charging case. Enjoy your favorite playlists or podcasts on the go, rain or shine, with an IPX6 water-resistance that keeps your headphones protected from rain, water, and sweat. With a size smaller than a lighter, you can put your earphones in the mini charging box, slip them in your pocket, and go!



