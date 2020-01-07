Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

PaMu Slide Mini Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

Enjoy Up to 10 Hours of Wireless Sound with These Small but Powerful PaMu Qualcomm QCC3020 Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones

by Padmate

Ships from vendor within 2 days

The amazing AirPods alternatives are back! Smaller but more powerful, PaMu brings you these Slide Mini Earphones. Ergonomically designed, these earphones stay in your ears no matter how much you jostle them. They boast a Qualcomm QCC3020 chip and the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 tech to give you powerful sound with extra bass. With outstanding battery life, they charge fast and last for up to 40 hours of playtime with the included charging case. Enjoy your favorite playlists or podcasts on the go, rain or shine, with an IPX6 water-resistance that keeps your headphones protected from rain, water, and sweat. With a size smaller than a lighter, you can put your earphones in the mini charging box, slip them in your pocket, and go!

  • Ergonomically designed to stay in your ears
  • IPX6 water-resistance & sweat resistance
  • Powerful bass & crisp mids and highs
  • 40-hour battery time w/ the included charger
  • Mini charging box that is lightweight & smaller than a lighter

  • Color: black
  • Materials: ABS
  • Earphones: 1.5" x 1" x 0.8"
  • Charging case: 2.8" x 1.3" x 1.2"
  • Chipset: Qualcomm QCC3020
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Play time: 10 hours (+30 hours w/ charging case)
  • Talking time: 10 hours
  • Charging time: 1.5 hours
  • Standby time: 30 days
  • Battery capability: 400mAh+85mAh
  • Water resistance: IPX6
  • Bluetooth range: 33 ft
  • Charging interface: Type C/Qi wireless charging
  • Noise reduction: dual mic noise reduction
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

  • PaMu Slide Mini Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones (Black)
  • 6 pairs of eartips
  • Type C charging cable
  • User manual
  • Warranty card

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 12 - Jan 19

  • All sales final.