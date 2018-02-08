Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Password Boss Premium: Lifetime Subscriptions

Total Organization, Total Security: One Master Password to Rule Them All

Use this premium app to store and auto-fill usernames and passwords for all your online accounts. Just remember one master password, and let Password Boss do the rest. This means you'll always be using strong passwords composed of randomized character strings, for maximum security and peace-of-mind.

4/5 Stars, PC Mag Editors' Rating

  • Use one master password to fill in unique usernames & passwords for different websites
  • Store an unlimited number of passwords
  • Auto-fill forms on websites w/ saved passwords
  • Access your passwords anywhere w/ syncing across devices
  • Share passwords w/ unlimited number of people
  • Prevent data theft by deleting data from lost devices & utilizing 2-step verification

Details & Requirements

  • Unlimited password storage
  • 256-bit AES and SSL/TLS encryption
  • Automatic website login
  • Form-filling on websites
  • 2-Step verification
  • Digital wallet
  • Automatic password generator
  • Unlimited sharing of saved items
  • Emergency access
  • Remote device delete
  • Secure digital notes
  • Password importing

Compatibility

  • Internet required
  • Windows XP or newer
  • Mac
  • iOS
  • Android

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption
  • Device slots cannot be interchanged. As soon as a device is attached to the subscription, it is for the lifetime of the device.
  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Length of access: lifetime of device
  • Restrictions: activation included for 3 devices