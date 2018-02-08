Total Organization, Total Security: One Master Password to Rule Them All

Use one master password to fill in unique usernames & passwords for different websites

Store an unlimited number of passwords

Auto-fill forms on websites w/ saved passwords

Access your passwords anywhere w/ syncing across devices

Share passwords w/ unlimited number of people

Prevent data theft by deleting data from lost devices & utilizing 2-step verification

Use this premium app to store and auto-fill usernames and passwords for all your online accounts. Just remember one master password, and let Password Boss do the rest. This means you'll always be using strong passwords composed of randomized character strings, for maximum security and peace-of-mind.