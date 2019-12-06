With a Rapid Air Circulation System, This 9.5QT Air Fryer Cooks Larger Portions of Food with Faster Cooking Times

DescriptionAre you looking for an air fryer to cook healthier, quick meals that are large enough to feed everyone around your dinner table? If so, this new 9.5-quart family-sized air fryer, from the Queen of Southern Cuisine — Paula Deen — is the perfect choice for you. What makes this air fryer so special is the single basket design and rapid air circulation system, which allows for larger portions of food to be cooked at faster cooking times. The single basket is made with a ceramic non-stick coating to make cleaning a breeze. As an added bonus, Paula included 50 of her favorite recipes to get you started.
