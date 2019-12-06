Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer (Red)

With a Rapid Air Circulation System, This 9.5QT Air Fryer Cooks Larger Portions of Food with Faster Cooking Times

$119.99 $149.99 $249.99
by Paula Deen
Description

Are you looking for an air fryer to cook healthier, quick meals that are large enough to feed everyone around your dinner table? If so, this new 9.5-quart family-sized air fryer, from the Queen of Southern Cuisine — Paula Deen — is the perfect choice for you. What makes this air fryer so special is the single basket design and rapid air circulation system, which allows for larger portions of food to be cooked at faster cooking times. The single basket is made with a ceramic non-stick coating to make cleaning a breeze. As an added bonus, Paula included 50 of her favorite recipes to get you started.

  • Single basket is large enough to prepare food for up to 10 people
  • Simple control knob & recommended cooking temperatures allow you to air fry, bake, roast, or reheat your food
  • Rapid air circulation system cooks larger portions of food at faster cooking times
  • FDA-compliant ceramic non-stick coating makes cleaning a breeze

Specs

  • Color: red
  • Materials: poly/ceramic non-stick
  • Size: 9.5 quarts
  • Product dimensions: 11.75"L x 11"W x 6"H
  • Serving: 5 to 10 people
  • Timer: up to 60 minutes
  • Cooking temperature: up to 400°F
  • Rapid air circulation system
  • Power: 1700W
  • FDA-compliant
  • 50 recipes
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

  • Paula Deen 9.5 QT Family-Sized Air Fryer (Red)

