Break Any Bad Habit with a Little Shock Therapy

May be set up to vibrate, beep, or zap when you engage in your bad habit

Keeps you mindful of your goals so you can break your bad habits

Completely customizable to your habit

Works automatically or manually, depending on your preference

Fully integratable w/ your browser, IFTT, other apps, & even your Fitbit

Got a bad habit you're aching to break? Don't make yourself crazy with methods that don't work - train yourself like Pavlov's dog with the Pavlok. This little shock wristband sends you a light shock every time you engage in your bad habit by pressing the lightning bolt on the band or the zap button on the phone app. You can also set up automatic shocks through one of the many integrations. Any habit, same solution. Your brain will create an aversion to your bad habit when it's paired with a shock, that's just classical conditioning.