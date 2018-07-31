Block Out External Sounds With or Without Wires

DescriptionThe WaveSound 3 headphones strike an elegant chord of premium sound quality, active noise cancellation, and comfort. Whether you fly a lot, work in a noisy office, or just enjoy a precious silence, these headphones will give you a listening experience free from distractions. Combining a state-of-the-art CSR chipset with multiple microphones, the WaveSound 3's block out as much as 20dB of unwanted ambient noise, independent of ANC function, making it an especially great option for air travel.
