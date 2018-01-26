The Perfect Getaway for Your Ears, With or Without the Wires

Combines two 40mm Neodymium drivers to create a balanced, punchy sound

Superior active noise cancellation lets you enjoy tranquility without being connected to a Bluetooth device

Specifically designed for greater comfort over your ears

Easily foldable into the included case for increased durability

Built-in microphone lets you make or receive calls when connected to your phone

The WaveSound 3 headphones strike an elegant chord of premium sound quality, active noise cancellation, and comfort. Whether you fly a lot, work in a noisy office, or just enjoy a precious silence, these headphones will give you a listening experience free from distractions. Combining a state-of-the-art CSR chipset with multiple microphones, the WaveSound 3's block out as much as 20dB of unwanted ambient noise, independent of ANC function, making it an especially great option for air travel.