Andreas Loizou has run training course since 1999. His clients include governments and financial institutions around the world.

Andreas has also signed off research at BNP Paribas, worked in equity research at Goldman Sachs and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PWC. He has also served as Director of Training at FT Knowledge, and was the highest-rated speaker on the Financial Times Intro to the City program six years in succession.





Andreas has a first class degree in English Literature from Leeds and an M. Phil in English from the University of Cambridge. He is also a graduate of the Faber & Faber Novel Writing Academy.





His first book, The Devil’s Deal, was published by FT Prentice Hall in 2012. It featured on the WH Smith Business Book Chart, was Pearson’s Business Book of the Month, and has been translated into Chinese, Japanese, Korean and six other languages.





Andreas is now a Leader in Residence at Leeds University Business School, where he talks to MBAs and Masters in Occupational Psychology about effective communication. He splits his time between London, Madrid and writing his next book – The Genius Guide to Modern Business Writing, which comes out in Spring 2015.