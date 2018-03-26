Save, Share & Enjoy Even Your Largest Files Quickly & Securely with pCloud

You've got too many files in your life to effectively manage on just one device, which is where pCloud comes in handy. A supremely secure web storage space for all of your photos, videos, music, documents, and more, pCloud gives you an easily accessible place to store your valuables without taking up any precious data on your devices. With unrivaled transfer speed and security, pCloud makes saving and sharing memories extremely easy.
4.5/5 Stars, Cloudwards
"The pCloud service is the best cloud sync you've never heard." TechRepublic
- Get 2TB of cloud storage & 2TB of download link traffic without taking up any space on your computer
- Download & upload links fast & invite users to shared folders for easy collaboration
- Enjoy high-level security w/ a 256-bit TLS/SSL connection
- Boot up auto upload from your iOS or Android camera to get photos on the cloud fast
- Sync your data across multiple devices automatically & w/ any folder
- Access content of unlimited size w/ built-in video & player & HD video streaming
- Backup your files from Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, Google Drive & OneDrive
- Stream audio & video on all your devices w/ pCloud's built-in media players
- Access on multiple devices, from PC & Mac, tablet, smartphone, & more
- Get download links w/ full stats, set passwords & expiration dates
- Restore your files from crypto viruses or malware