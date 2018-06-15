Less Oil Means Less Guilt With This Smart Fryer

Fry, bake, grill & roast food w/ less oil

Cook fries, steak & more without the oily smell, splatter, or mess

Easily serve two people at a time

Cut down on bulk thanks to the compact design

Make cooking precise & simple w/ time and temperature control dials

Fried food isn't necessarily the icon of clean eating, but this personal air fryer is taking the guilt out of some of life's most indulgent treats. Using its rapid hot air circulation technology, you can prepare your favorite fried food with none of the mess and little to no oil needed, making for smart cooking that's easy on your health—and the dishwasher. Just load the goods, fire up the fryer, and dish up some delectable, crispy goodness.