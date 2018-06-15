Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Home > Kitchen + Dining

Kalorik Black Personal Air Fryer

Less Oil Means Less Guilt With This Smart Fryer

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$54.99 $69.99 21% off
by Kalorik
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($54.99)
Ending In:
wishlist
Fried food isn't necessarily the icon of clean eating, but this personal air fryer is taking the guilt out of some of life's most indulgent treats. Using its rapid hot air circulation technology, you can prepare your favorite fried food with none of the mess and little to no oil needed, making for smart cooking that's easy on your health—and the dishwasher. Just load the goods, fire up the fryer, and dish up some delectable, crispy goodness.

  • Fry, bake, grill & roast food w/ less oil
  • Cook fries, steak & more without the oily smell, splatter, or mess
  • Easily serve two people at a time
  • Cut down on bulk thanks to the compact design
  • Make cooking precise & simple w/ time and temperature control dials

Specs

  • Rapid hot air circulation system
  • Dimensions: H 12.2 x L 10.4 x W 8.2"
  • Materials: plastic, aluminum, and stainless steel
  • Removable parts are dishwasher safe
  • Adjustable temperature up to 400° F
  • 30-minute timer
  • Basket size: 1.75 qt.

Includes

  • Fryer
  • Dishwasher safe basket
  • Removable trivet
  • Manufacturer's limited 1-year warranty

Terms

All sales final.
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jul 6 - Jul 9