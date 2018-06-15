Less Oil Means Less Guilt With This Smart Fryer

Fried food isn't necessarily the icon of clean eating, but this personal air fryer is taking the guilt out of some of life's most indulgent treats. Using its rapid hot air circulation technology, you can prepare your favorite fried food with none of the mess and little to no oil needed, making for smart cooking that's easy on your health—and the dishwasher. Just load the goods, fire up the fryer, and dish up some delectable, crispy goodness.
- Fry, bake, grill & roast food w/ less oil
- Cook fries, steak & more without the oily smell, splatter, or mess
- Easily serve two people at a time
- Cut down on bulk thanks to the compact design
- Make cooking precise & simple w/ time and temperature control dials