Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Connected Devices

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Play Golf All Year Round with This Immersive, Full Entertainment Golf Simulator Package

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$249
by PhiGolf
(11)
Add to Cart
Add to Cart ($249)
Add 3 Year Warranty - $32.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $22.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist

Description

Phigolf WGT Edition is an entertaining golf game where you control the gameplay with your real golf swing! Made up of a state-of-the-art sensor and swing, this immersive game allows you to play a round of golf at home or in the office, Phigolf is portable and easy-to-set-up wherever you are with the gameplay taking place on 2 amazing apps. Get the beers in the cooler, turn-up your music, order a pizza or two and get set to recreate the Topgolf experience at home with Phigolf WGT Edition!

  • Download the popular WGT Golf app to your smartphone or tablet & play on breath-taking photorealistic simulations of world-famous golf courses
  • Enjoy the breath-taking graphics of WGT on a bigger screen by following your smartphone instructions for screen mirroring to a smart TV
  • Use the swing trainer included in the Phigolf WGT Edition & start playing without nets or balls
  • Play w/ family or friends with multiplayer mode

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Materials: PC plastic, nickel, chrome
  • Product dimensions: 3"H x 29"L x 5"W
  • Weight: 0.35 oz
  • Battery: Lithium polymer 90mAh
  • Battery life: 4 hours
  • Charge time: 2 hours - Micro USB
  • Sensor: 9-Axis
  • Bluetooth: BLE 4.1
  • Bluetooth distance: approx. 33ft
  • App OS: iOS 9.0+ / Android 6.0+
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Compatibility

  • iOS 9.0+ / Android 6.0+ (internet connectivity required during play)

Includes

  • Swing sensor
  • Swing stick
  • Charging cable
  • Manual

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Jan 27 - Feb 3

Terms

  • 30-day return policy