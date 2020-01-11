Play Golf All Year Round with This Immersive, Full Entertainment Golf Simulator Package

Description

Phigolf WGT Edition is an entertaining golf game where you control the gameplay with your real golf swing! Made up of a state-of-the-art sensor and swing, this immersive game allows you to play a round of golf at home or in the office, Phigolf is portable and easy-to-set-up wherever you are with the gameplay taking place on 2 amazing apps. Get the beers in the cooler, turn-up your music, order a pizza or two and get set to recreate the Topgolf experience at home with Phigolf WGT Edition!



