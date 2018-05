By Kasia Zmokia | in Online Courses





Access 31 lectures & 4.5 hours of content

Use Adjustment Layers to speed up the editing process

Master the Curves tool to flexibly edit your photos

Learn how to evaluate tonal range in your images using the Histogram tool

Understand how the RGB additive color model works & apply it to your work

Fix common photography issues like low contrast, lack of definition or texturing Black and white photography is a timeless medium that is always in demand by art enthusiasts. With Photoshop, you can seamlessly convert color photos into trendy, vintage black and white photographs that will be great additions to your portfolio and may even find a buyer. Using the high-quality image base provided, you'll receive complete instruction on how to produce gorgeous black and white photos using some of the best photo editing software available.

Kasia Zmokla is a digital artist, graphic designer and a photographer with 20 years experience working in the Graphic Design industry. That consists of working full time for design studios in Poland, Ireland and Malta and independently as an artist, photographer and freelance designer. She has received formal training at the Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Art and Design in Wroclaw, Poland and graduated as a Master of Fine Arts in 2003.



Her Fine Art photography prints are available at several international fine art galleries, amongst others at Asia Contemporary Art Buyer and Saatchi Art, and she is an active contributor at many stock agencies including the prestigious world’s largest stock photo collection - Alamy and Stockimo. Links to her professional portfolio are available in the last Lecture of the Course.