Delve into the A to Zs of Photography: Choose the Right Camera, Edit Images & More

This encyclopedic course provides everything you need to learn the ins and outs of photography, and to master this medium even if you’re just starting out. Whether choosing between the humble iPhone or fancy DSLR, or shooting photos indoors or outside--you’ll learn all you need to turn out professional-quality photos certain to impress viewers and even attract interested customers.
- Dive into an overview of key photography concepts w/ 13 hours & 175 lectures
- Understand how different kinds of cameras work: DSLRs, smartphones, etc.
- Create well-composed shots by correctly positioning subjects, manipulating depth of field, etc.
- Master situational photography to take strong photos no matter your setting or subject
- Obtain the equipment you need to capture great photos
- Illuminate your photos to capture your subjects in their best light
- Edit images in post-production to ensure they truly pop
- Monetize your work by knowing where to sell it, how to license it & more
Phil Ebiner started teaching online courses in 2012, and now has over 80,000 students on Udemy learning everything from photography to video making. He worked as a photographer at a private college a few years ago doing event coverage, marketing and advertising, and social media. Sam Shimizu-Jones has been taking photos his entire life. Growing up in Santa Cruz, CA, he fell in love with photography skating around town. Since then, he's traveled the world taking photos for business and pleasure.
Details & Requirements
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming
- Certification of completion not included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Experience level required: all levels
Compatibility
Terms
- All sales final
- Instant digital redemption