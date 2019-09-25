Set Up a Cinematic Experience Anywhere with This Mini Projector's 240" Image, 200 Lumens Brightness & Built-In Hi-Fi Speakers

Description

Embark on an immersive cinematic media viewing experience with the PIQO HD 1080p Projector. It provides you the sharpest picture you’ve ever seen from a projector and projects to a massive 240". With a 200 lumen bulb, you’ll enjoy an HD viewing experience in stunning clarity and superior picture brightness, whether it’s day or night. Plus, PIQO's built-in Hi-Fi speakers eliminate any need for portable audio devices to enjoy your favorite movies, shows, and music on the go. Using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, PIQO can cast anything from any of your devices onto any surface. Bring the whole family or gang over and enjoy your favorite movies or shows in cinematic HD!

