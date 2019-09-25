Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

Set Up a Cinematic Experience Anywhere with This Mini Projector's 240" Image, 200 Lumens Brightness & Built-In Hi-Fi Speakers

by PIQO
Description

Embark on an immersive cinematic media viewing experience with the PIQO HD 1080p Projector. It provides you the sharpest picture you’ve ever seen from a projector and projects to a massive 240". With a 200 lumen bulb, you’ll enjoy an HD viewing experience in stunning clarity and superior picture brightness, whether it’s day or night. Plus, PIQO's built-in Hi-Fi speakers eliminate any need for portable audio devices to enjoy your favorite movies, shows, and music on the go. Using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, PIQO can cast anything from any of your devices onto any surface. Bring the whole family or gang over and enjoy your favorite movies or shows in cinematic HD!

  • Watch in 1080p HD resolution & on a 240" screen
  • Enjoy a great viewing experience in superior 200 lumens brightness & stunning clarity
  • Binge-watch up to 5 hours or enjoy up to 50 hours of music playback
  • Enjoy your favorite movies, shows & music on-the-go w/ the built-in Hi-Fi speakers
  • Stream or download your favorite shows from Netflix or YouTube, play Candy Crush, manage your calendar & more
  • Cast anything from any of your devices onto any surface via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Reviews

  • Nerd Techy: "It may be small, but the capabilities of it will provide seemingly endless amounts of entertainment whether you’re on the go or in the comfort of your own home or office."
  • TechWalls: "The PIQO projector is built to be the pocket-sized entertainment system that you can bring anywhere...This deal might be too good to ignore."

Specs

  • Materials: aluminum
  • Product dimensions 2.25" x 2.25" x 2.25"
  • Weight: 7.5oz
  • Image resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080)
  • Image size: maximum 240″ (diagonal)
  • Image brightness: 200 lumen
  • DLP projector
  • Long life LED light
  • S905 64 bit quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU
  • Hi-Fi speakers
  • 16GB built-in memory
  • Powered by Android 7 Nougat
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-fi, HDMI, USB
  • Battery: 5 hours video playtime or 50 hours music playback
  • Fast charging
  • Allows offline streaming
  • Intelligent keystone auto-correction projection

Compatibility

  • Android, iOS, Windows, iMac

Includes

  • PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector
  • Remote
  • Charger

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Dec 26 - Jan 2

Terms

  • Manufacturer's 1 year warranty included