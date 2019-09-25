Set Up a Cinematic Experience Anywhere with This Mini Projector's 240" Image, 200 Lumens Brightness & Built-In Hi-Fi Speakers

Description
Embark on an immersive cinematic media viewing experience with the PIQO HD 1080p Projector. It provides you the sharpest picture you’ve ever seen from a projector and projects to a massive 240". With a 200 lumen bulb, you’ll enjoy an HD viewing experience in stunning clarity and superior picture brightness, whether it’s day or night. Plus, PIQO's built-in Hi-Fi speakers eliminate any need for portable audio devices to enjoy your favorite movies, shows, and music on the go. Using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, PIQO can cast anything from any of your devices onto any surface. Bring the whole family or gang over and enjoy your favorite movies or shows in cinematic HD!
- Watch in 1080p HD resolution & on a 240" screen
- Enjoy a great viewing experience in superior 200 lumens brightness & stunning clarity
- Binge-watch up to 5 hours or enjoy up to 50 hours of music playback
- Enjoy your favorite movies, shows & music on-the-go w/ the built-in Hi-Fi speakers
- Stream or download your favorite shows from Netflix or YouTube, play Candy Crush, manage your calendar & more
- Cast anything from any of your devices onto any surface via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Reviews
- Nerd Techy: "It may be small, but the capabilities of it will provide seemingly endless amounts of entertainment whether you’re on the go or in the comfort of your own home or office."
- TechWalls: "The PIQO projector is built to be the pocket-sized entertainment system that you can bring anywhere...This deal might be too good to ignore."